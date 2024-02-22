Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 269,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

