Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

