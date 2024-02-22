Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,985 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,942,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

