Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

