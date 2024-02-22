Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,749,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

