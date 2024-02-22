Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.