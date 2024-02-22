Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

