Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $872,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $319.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

