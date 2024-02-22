Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

