Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 78 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,737.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,667.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

