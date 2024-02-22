Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 111 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

