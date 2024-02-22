Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

