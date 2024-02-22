Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.92 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Down 0.7 %

VC stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

