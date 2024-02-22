Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

VTLE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 190,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

