Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VTLE traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 233,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.