voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:VJET opened at $1.04 on Monday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
voxeljet Company Profile
