W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $432,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 583,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,427. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

