Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CMO Patrick Mccarthy Sells 9,118 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,421.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 564,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wag! Group stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

