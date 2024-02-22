Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 15,240 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 977,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

