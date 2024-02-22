WalkMe’s (WKME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKME. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.10 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

