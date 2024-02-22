Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.53.
Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35.
Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.
Walmart Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
