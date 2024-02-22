WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $211.86 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. WAX has a total market cap of $211.86 million and $7.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,135,351,188 coins and its circulating supply is 3,412,964,089 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,135,122,135.875512 with 3,412,735,038.880262 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06189034 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,784,729.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

