Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,206 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Weave Communications worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE WEAV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 499,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,865. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

