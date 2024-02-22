Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,987. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36.

Get Chubb Limited alerts:

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,049,000 after buying an additional 718,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.