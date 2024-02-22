Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $253.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chubb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

