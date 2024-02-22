WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $752.56 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. WEMIX has a total market cap of $752.56 million and $3.36 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 953,139,222 coins and its circulating supply is 362,520,477 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

