Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
