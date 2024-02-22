Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.