Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE WIA opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

