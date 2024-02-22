Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE WIA opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
