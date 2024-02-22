Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
WIW stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.37.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.