Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years.

WIW stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

