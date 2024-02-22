Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

