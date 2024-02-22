Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
WEA stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.29.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
