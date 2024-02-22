Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 7.8 %

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

