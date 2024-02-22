William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

