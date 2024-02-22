WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 4.3 %

JBLU stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.