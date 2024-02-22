WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

