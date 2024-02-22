WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $336,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

ALV opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

