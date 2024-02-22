WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

