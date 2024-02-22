WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,034 shares of company stock worth $2,814,356 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.