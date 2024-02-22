WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,644 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

