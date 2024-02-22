WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.42. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,240,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,416,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,497 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,821. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Research

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.