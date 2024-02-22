Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Wix.com Trading Up 5.9 %

WIX stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -780.95 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

