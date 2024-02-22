Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.98

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $308.98 and last traded at $307.71, with a volume of 98083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

