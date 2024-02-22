Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $718.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

