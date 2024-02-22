WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $49.17

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $47.19. WPP shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 34,929 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WPP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

