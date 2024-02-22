XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.47

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $129.88 million and approximately $52,040.24 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

