YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.