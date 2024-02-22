Zacks Research Comments on Amcor plc’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

