Zacks Research Weighs in on Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

BEN opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

