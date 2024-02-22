Zilliqa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $415.66 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $415.66 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,777,306,316 coins and its circulating supply is 17,721,850,461 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.