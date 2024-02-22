Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of ZTS opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

